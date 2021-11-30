Junior Noah Rogers cracks top 70 in country

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Rogers moved up 114 spots to No. 65 in the class of 2023 in Tuesday’s rankings release. Rivals.com also has him as the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina.

Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers had a monster season, and it reflects in his new ranking in the Rivals250.

Rogers has caught 62 passes for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for Rolesville (9-5 record), who are one game away from playing for the NCHSAA 4A state title. The Rams play at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.

Rogers has been sparking in the playoffs thus far. He has 26 catches for 578 yards and seven touchdowns in four NCHSAA playoff games.

NC State has prioritized Rogers for quite some time. Rogers has unofficially visited NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Penn State this fall. His older brother is a walk-on freshman wide receiver for the Tar Heels.

Five other players from the state of North Carolina were in the top 250.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton rose up 10 spots to No. 87 in the country.

Hickory (N.C.) High junior defensive end Rico Walker is ranked No. 208 in the nation.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior running back Daylan Smothers entered the rankings at No. 225 overall.

Also entering the rankings was junior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton of Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High, who checks in at No. 231.

Another junior offensive lineman entered the rankings, with Belmont (N.C.) South Point’s Sullivan Absher being ranked No. 249.

In South Carolina, junior defensive end Monteque Rhames of Sumter (S.C.) High recently attended a pair of NC State games, including last Friday’s thrilling win over North Carolina. He’s ranked No. 178 overall in the class of 2023.