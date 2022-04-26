Junior lineman Kamen Smith getting new-found recruiting attention
The foot traffic at Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central has heated up this week for junior right tackle Kamen Smith.
NC State offensive line coach John Garrison and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck came by the school Monday and offered Smith a scholarship. He had previously unofficially visited the Wolfpack in the past, including the big Junior Day event Jan. 31.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news