Junior lineman Kamen Smith excited about NC State offer
Junior offensive lineman Kamen Smith broke through Monday with his first high major offer, which came from NC State.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Smith had earned offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Liberty, Navy and Gardner-Webb (where his parents played sports at).
