Junior LB Chad Fairchild likes new NC State defensive scheme

NC State hosted one of its most important targets for an unofficial visit March 7.

NC State offered Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy High junior linebacker Chad Fairchild on June 9, 2023, following a camp appearance. Ever since then, he’s checked out NC State every 3-4 months. The main attraction Thursday was to get to know new NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

Fairchild is seriously considering NC State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Indiana.