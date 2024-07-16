ROCK HILL, S.C. — Junior power forward Latrell Allmond made sure he stood out on his star-studded Team Loaded VA 17s squad.

Allmond and Team Loaded VA 17s made it to the semifinals of the adidas 3SSB championships this past Saturday, before falling to eventual champion Utah Prospects. He was the lone class of 2026 starter for the squad, and played in front of a large contingent of college coaches, including NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins.

Rivals.com ranks Allmond at No. 34 overall in the class of 2026, and he has at least 20 scholarship offers.