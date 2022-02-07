Junior Johnathan Cline brings versatility to OL
Cartersville (Ga.) High junior offensive lineman Johnathan Cline saw his recruitment blow up in January.
Cline is up to at least 19 scholarship offers, with NC State offensive line coach John Garrison offering him Jan. 24. His ability to play multiple positions along the line gives him great versatility. Cline could end up projecting at center.
