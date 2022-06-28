Junior Jarin Stevenson has quality time at NC State
Four-star junior power forward Jarin Stevenson returned to NC State for team camp June 13-15.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Stevenson and Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth were able to play sometimes at historic Reynolds Coliseum and the Dail practice facility in front of the Wolfpack coaches.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news