Junior athlete Jameer Grimsley just needed some exposure to college coaches to show what he knew in his heart.

Grimsley attended Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s High, but made the move to Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in January and the before and after in his recruitment has been stunning. He was able to do the Triangle tour of colleges with his family, taking in Duke on Thursday, NC State on Friday and North Carolina on Saturday.