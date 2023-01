Junior center Jake Guarnera made his seventh unofficial visit to NC State on Sunday, with the intent on talking X’s and O’s and technique with new Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Guarnera had been recruited by Tujague some while he was at Virginia and had communicated with him, but there is nothing like some good quality time in person. Guarnera went to North Carolina on Saturday, where he watched the Tar Heels host NC State in basketball, and then went to see the Wolfpack on Sunday.