Junior guard Jahseem Felton loves his home state of North Carolina, but is ready for a new chapter at Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Felton is a distant cousin to former NBA and North Carolina player Raymond Felton, and former UNC guard Jalek Felton, who is Raymond’s nephew. The Felton name has always been synonymous with South Carolina, but Jahseem Felton grew up in Charlotte, N.C., and his family moved a few months ago to nearby Gastonia, N.C., while he played for Gaston Christian this past season.