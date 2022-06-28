Junior Jahseem Felton has great first trip to NC State, earns offer
Jahseem Felton wasn’t sure if he was going to unofficially visit NC State this week, but he’s glad he did Tuesday.
The urgency in getting Felton on campus is a little different than other players in the state of North Carolina. The Charlotte, N.C., native will be leaving later this summer to Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news