With each passing hoops event the stock for junior guard Isaiah Denis keeps rising.

Denis is in the midst of a life-changing year. He played his first two years of high school and travel team ball with 1 of 1, which is based out of Charlotte and run by Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball. Denis made the move to Davidson (N.C.) Day and helped the Patriots win the NCISAA 2A state title 74-64 against Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School in Raleigh, N.C. The team went 24-7