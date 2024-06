Ekene Ogboko has been to NC State in the past, but he was able to work with Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague in person Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Ogboko is loaded with upside and has climbed to being No. 45 overall in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com. The four-star prospect played his freshman year at Durham (N.C.) Northern Durham and then made the move to South Garner (N.C.) High this past year, with his class of 2024 older brother Nnamdi Ogboko.