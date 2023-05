Elijah Groves is a true impact player on whatever unit he plays on.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder helped Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson High go 11-2 last year, and he did a little bit of everything. He caught nine passes for 2019 yards and four touchdowns, and added 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He even returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score against Benton (Tenn.) Polk County High.