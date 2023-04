Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake junior defensive end Xavier Gilliam used his spring break to check out four colleges in North Carolina, including NC State on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder started his trip with his mother by going to Charlotte last Monday, then Wake Forest on Wednesday, NC State on Friday and capped it with checking out Duke on Saturday. Among the highlights was talking to coach Dave Doeren and getting a better understanding of the Wolfpack culture.