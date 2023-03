Pickerington (Ohio) North High junior defensive end Angelo McCullom was able to unofficially visit NC State on Tuesday, thanks to a familiar Wolfpack connection.

The seven-hour trip might have felt like deja vu for former NC State linebacker Ryan Cheek, who is now the linebackers coach at Pickerington North. Cheek had attended a Wolfpack practice and then the spring game in April 2008, and picked then coach Tom O’Brien a little over a month later. He played at NC State from 2009-13, with his last year under current coach Dave Doeren.