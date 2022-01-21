Arden (N.C.) Christ School defensive back Zack Myers is going from one of the top sophomores in the state of North Carolina, to one of the top juniors.

Myers has been at Christ School since the eighth grade, and ended up repeating the ninth grade due to the Covid year, which put him in the class of 2024. Now, he knows he plans to be in the class of 2023, and schools will have to adjust accordingly.