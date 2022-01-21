Junior DB Zack Myers excited about future
Arden (N.C.) Christ School defensive back Zack Myers is going from one of the top sophomores in the state of North Carolina, to one of the top juniors.
Myers has been at Christ School since the eighth grade, and ended up repeating the ninth grade due to the Covid year, which put him in the class of 2024. Now, he knows he plans to be in the class of 2023, and schools will have to adjust accordingly.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news