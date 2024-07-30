NC State has made a strong early impression on junior cornerback Chase Geter of Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge High.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has P4 offers from NC State, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest, plus offers from Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, Hampton and Toledo.

Geter returned to NC State last Friday for Alpha Wolf and knows he’s a key priority for the Wolfpack defensive coaches. This was Geter’s second unofficial visit.