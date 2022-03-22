FORT MILLS, S.C. — Junior running back Daylan Smothers plans on returning to NC State this Friday, and he’ll be bringing at least one friend.

Smothers was named the running back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at Nation Ford High in Fort Mills, S.C. He checked in at a little over 5-foot-10 and 173 pounds and recruiting has been going well for the Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High standout.