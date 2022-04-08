FORT MILL, S.C. — One of the big surprises from the Rivals Camp Series was the performance of Concord (N.C.) Robinson High junior Daevin Hobbs.

The last month has proved big for Hobbs, who had 16 points, 17 rebounds and a blocked shot to help Robinson top Farmville (N.C.) Central 70-68 in the NCHSAA 2A state title game March 12. He then was offered by Penn State on March 24, unofficially visited Alabama on April 4 and was offered by North Carolina this morning.