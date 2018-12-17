Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-17 09:55:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior college WR Jaylen Erwin recaps NC State official visit

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Jc6p62k02zd2ezgbfuac
Erwin (left) has a final three of NC State, Cal and UCLA.

NC State’s last remaining (known) uncommitted priority to visit before the December signing period was junior college receiver Jaylen Erwin. The big-play standout at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College was in Raleigh over the weekend.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}