Junior Cody Peck will be attending Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this upcoming year, but wants to see certain colleges before he leaves.

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound Peck unofficially visited NC State last Thursday, Virginia Tech on Friday and Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies offered him following the trip.

Rivals.com ranks Peck at No. 104 overall in the class of 2026, and he was able to showcase his all-around game in front of college coaches in May-through-July.