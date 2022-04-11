Maiden (N.C.) High coach Will Byrne had a front-row seat in watching junior wide receiver Christopher Culliver average a touchdown nearly every three catches.

Culliver finished with 64 catches for 1,300 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall. It could have been a little bit higher, but he broke his wrist in the season-ending 36-35 loss against Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.