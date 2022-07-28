Exciting junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin will be part of the large contingent of prospects attending Alpha Wolf on Friday.

Goodwin was offered by NC State on Jan. 25, and has taken two unofficial visits. He often does unofficial visits with teammates Chris Peal, a senior cornerback with the Chargers, and fellow junior wide receiver Jordan Shipp. The trio will be joined by junior safety Brody Barnhardt and sophomore tackle David Sanders at Alpha Wolf.