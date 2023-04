Junior cornerback Santana Wilson knows a lot about NC State, but had never seen the Wolfpack football program in person before.

Rivals.com has the three-star prospect ranked No. 13 overall in Arizona and the No. 58 nationally at cornerback in the class of 2024. He has 13 scholarship offers including Power Conference ones from NC State, Arizona State, Brigham Young, California, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.) and Oregon.