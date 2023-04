Junior cornerback Jivan Baly might not know when he’ll commit to a college, but he is still locked in with NC State as his No. 1 choice.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High unofficially as recently as early April, while doing a swing with his 7-on-7 teammates to see NC State and North Carolina. He has locked in his official visit to NCSU on June 23, and enjoys his connection with Wolfpack cornerback coach Brian Mitchell and director of football scouting Jatavis Sanders.