Senior CB Cam Strong ends recruitment, picks NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State landed its second prospect from South Carolina in the class of 2025.

Senior cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna verbally committed to NC State on Friday, where he’ll join Columbia (S.C.) Northeast Richland senior quarterback Will Wilson. Strong helped T.L. Hanna go 10-2 this past season.

The success in South Carolina comes on the heels of landing class of 2024 wide receivers Jimmar Boston of Anderson Westside High and Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County.

Strong unofficially visited NC State for Junior Day on Jan. 20, with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell the point man. He returned for his official visit June 7-9, and picked the Wolfpack over Georgia Tech and West Virginia. NC State freshman cornerback Brandon Cisse of Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High also helped the cause.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who is No. 9 overall in South Carolina and No. 51 nationally at cornerback.

