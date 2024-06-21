NC State landed its second prospect from South Carolina in the class of 2025.

Senior cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna verbally committed to NC State on Friday, where he’ll join Columbia (S.C.) Northeast Richland senior quarterback Will Wilson. Strong helped T.L. Hanna go 10-2 this past season.

The success in South Carolina comes on the heels of landing class of 2024 wide receivers Jimmar Boston of Anderson Westside High and Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County.