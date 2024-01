Junior cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna unofficially visited NC State this past weekend.

Strong was part of a strong contingent of South Carolina prep players who made the trip to Junior Day on Saturday, including NC State junior quarterback commit Will Wilson of Columbia (S.C.) Northeast Richland High. Strong helped T.L. Hanna go 10-2 this past season.

The renewed emphasis in recruiting South Carolina prep players comes on the heels of landing class of 2024 wide receivers Jimmar Boston of Anderson Westside High and Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County.