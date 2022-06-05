Sometimes one event can prove life-altering and that could be the case for rising junior linebacker Cannon Lewis.

The 6-foot-1 1/2, 207-pound middle linebacker from Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland High attended NC State’s camp Saturday, and clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 29.5-inch vertical jump during the testing portion. He had previously attend a Wolfpack Junior Day recruiting event Jan. 31.