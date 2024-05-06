Junior athlete Stephen Miller getting good variety of offers
Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County junior athlete Stephen Miller was able to attend NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 20, and eventually earned a Wolfpack offer.
Greene has offers from NC State, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Tulane and Kennesaw State thus far.
Greene was name the athlete of the year last December for the Region 1 1A-D2 for his efforts. He has combined forces with touted junior defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, who is 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, and is also considering NC State.
