NC State is the latest college to offer Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy junior athlete Kenzy West, who can play either cornerback or wide receiver.

The arrival of NC State director of recruiting Alex Faulk has increased the Wolfpack’s recruiting footprint to include Mississippi. Faulk had been at Ole Miss. NCSU also offered Hartfield Academy junior nose tackle London Simmons and junior defensive back Bralan Womack this past week.