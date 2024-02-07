Clinton (N.C.) High junior athlete Jakarrion Kenan helped lead the Dark Horses to an impressive season, and is now getting his well-deserved recruiting attention.

Kenan had four tackles with one pass broken up, and one catch for 25 yards in a 28-18 loss vs. Reidsville in the NCHSAA 2A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Dec. 9. The previous week, he had six tackles, one blocked punt and one blocked extra point in the 36-22 victory over Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern.