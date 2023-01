CARY — Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior guard Jaeden Mustaf was expected to make an instant impact after arriving to his new school.

Mustaf had played at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic his first two years, so he understands big rivalries. Now, he’s seeing how it is in the state of North Carolina. Mustaf and Carmel Christian played in what was dubbed the game of the season Jan. 14 against Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, which has three high-major prospects.