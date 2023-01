Junior offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal believes he has taken 52 unofficial visits over the years to colleges.

Westphal is one of the most coveted class of 2024 left tackles. The 6-foot-8, 325-pounder from Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High had narrowed his list to a top 10 on his birthday Nov. 30. However, with NC State hiring offensive line coach Garett Tujague away from Virginia, he plans to add to his unofficial visit tally.