Junior 4-star Daemon Fagan has NC State in top 8
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage junior free safety Daemon Fagan included NC State in his top eight colleges Monday night.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect is ranked No. 202 overall in the country in the class of 2023, the No. 10 safety in the country and No. 36 overall player in Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news