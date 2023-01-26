Fitzgerald picked NC State over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, SMU and Maryland. He officially visited NCSU and Arizona State in back-to-back weekends in January.

NC State loses seniors Tanner Ingle , Cyrus Fagan , Tyler Baker-Williams and Derrek Pitts from the secondary. Landing junior college players Fitzgerald and cornerback Terrente Hinton , and Old Dominion nickel/free safety transfer Robert Kennedy , will help replenish the two-deep.

Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. sophomore safety Bishop Fitzgerald is headed to NC State to help fortify the secondary.

Fitzgerald, who is from Woodbridge, Va., attended Dale City (Va.) Gar-Field High before landing at Coffeyville C.C.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder was a high school quarterback, but he made the move to the secondary and it has paid off at Coffeyville C.C. He had 50 tackles and six interceptions this season, helping the team go 8-3 this past season.

Fitzgerald had a couple of Division II offers coming out of high school at quarterback, and he also had Coffeyville C.C. and Lackawanna C.C. in Scranton, Pa. Coffeyville C.C. offered him the chance to play defensive back.

NC State safety coach Joe DeForest and wide receivers coach Joker Philips have both recruited him.

Fitzgerald could have three years of eligibility left, but he’s not sure about his “COVID year.”