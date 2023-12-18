NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson offered him a scholarship Dec. 9, and then he officially visited Dec. 15-17. Wright grew up in Bridgeville, Del., and has family in Clinton, N.C.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College sophomore linebacker Wyatt Wright officially visited NC State, and he liked what he saw.

Wright has two years of eligibility remaining and. wanted to pick a college he'd have a role right away.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Wright is originally from Bridgeville, Del., and attended Woodbridge High. He was the Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year and all-star his senior campaign. He also need to get his grades in order and landed at Fresno City College his freshman year, and then Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. this season.

Wright had 82 tackles (46 solo), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble this fall. He ranked eighth in the country and was first-team All-MACCC South. Wright earned player of the week honors when he had 18 tackles in a 42-17 win over East Mississippi J.C. on Sept. 28. East Mississippi J.C. won the rematch 33-21 on Nov. 11 in the MACCC semifinals.

Wright also officially visited Central Florida and also considered South Florida.