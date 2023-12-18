Juco linebacker Wyatt Wright lands at NC State
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College sophomore linebacker Wyatt Wright officially visited NC State, and he liked what he saw.
NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson offered him a scholarship Dec. 9, and then he officially visited Dec. 15-17. Wright grew up in Bridgeville, Del., and has family in Clinton, N.C.
Wright has two years of eligibility remaining and. wanted to pick a college he'd have a role right away.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Wright is originally from Bridgeville, Del., and attended Woodbridge High. He was the Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year and all-star his senior campaign. He also need to get his grades in order and landed at Fresno City College his freshman year, and then Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. this season.
Wright had 82 tackles (46 solo), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble this fall. He ranked eighth in the country and was first-team All-MACCC South. Wright earned player of the week honors when he had 18 tackles in a 42-17 win over East Mississippi J.C. on Sept. 28. East Mississippi J.C. won the rematch 33-21 on Nov. 11 in the MACCC semifinals.
Wright also officially visited Central Florida and also considered South Florida.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE