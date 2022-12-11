Junior college defensive end Jykeveous Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi C.C. in Senatobia, Miss., officially visited NC State and was sold on the Wolfpack. Hibbler became the first junior college commit in NC State's class of 2023 on Sunday. He had 41 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine sacks in 12 games played. The 6-foot-1, 262-pounder helped Northwest Mississippi C.C. go 10-2 this past season.

Junior college defensive end Jykeveous Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi C.C. verbally committed to NC State on Sunday. (Northwest Mississippi C.C.)

Hibbler was offered by Appalachian State, UConn, Toledo, Texas State, San Jose State, Hawaii, Sam Houston State, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, San Diego State, Jacksonville State, Troy, Old Dominion and New Mexico State, all offered since Sept. The previous coaching staffs at South Florida, Charlotte, Alabama-Birmingham and Coastal Carolina also had offered. The Louisville, Miss., native had 61 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks his senior year at Louisville High. He had 15 sacks and 58 tackles his junior year in helping the Wildcats win the 2018 Class 4A state title. Hibbler made the move to Northwest Mississippi C.C. in 2020, and he played in six games and had 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He took on a bigger role in 2021, and had 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in helping Northwest Mississippi C.C. go 9-3 and berth in the NJCAA Division I football playoffs. Hibbler was able to get an extra year due to COVID.