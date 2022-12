Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College freshman cornerback Terrence Hinton became the second junior college transfer in NC State’s class of 2023 on Monday. NC State offered Hinton on Dec. 9, and he also earned Power Five Conference offers from Indiana and Arizona State. He officially visited NCSU on Dec. 16-18.

Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. freshman cornerback Terrente Hinton verbally committed to NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Hinton is from Saraland (Ala.) High and had 18 tackles and an interception in helping Hutchinson C.C. reach the title game. The Blue Dragons fell 31-0 to Iowa Western C.C., with Hinton getting two tackles. NC State had previously landed defensive end Jy’Keveous Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi C.C. The addition of Hinton should provide depth at cornerback, where the Wolfpack return starters Aydan White and Shyheim Battle, and redshirt junior reserve Teshaun Smith.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMTAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCDwn5C68J+QukxldOKAmXMgV29yayEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y3SFdDREhtdmkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9WN0hXQ0RIbXZpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlcnJlbnRlIEhpbnRvbiAo QHJlbnRldGhlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JlbnRl dGhlL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0ODc5MDk5Nzk2ODA3NjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=