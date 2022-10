Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Anterio Thompson has always had the potential, but is now maturing in every way on and off the field.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had played football growing up in Rock Island, Ill., but he admits that playing video games was more fun at one point. He remembers first trying to play football at 8 years old against guys 5-to-7 years older, and he hit a 15-year-old really hard. After that, he knew football was what he wanted to do, until he hit middle school.