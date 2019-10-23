Receiver Joshua Crabtree’s recruitment with NC State football had been building towards Friday, Oct. 4.

Crabtree has long been on the Pack’s radar, dating back to the days when NC State was recruiting his previous teammates at Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. — running back Ricky Person and defensive end Joseph Boletepeli in the 2018 class and linebacker Drake Thomas a year later.

Thus Crabtree (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) got to see NCSU co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Des Kitchings, who handles the region in recruiting for head coach Dave Doeren's staff, quite a bit.