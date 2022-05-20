Josh Level Classic preview
The Josh Level Classic will be an epic experience Saturday evening at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.
The event kicks off with an inaugural all-star game that features many of the top players in the region in the class of 2025 and 2026 at 5 p.m. The slam dunk contest at 6:30 p.m. will likely go viral.
The main event all-star game at 7 p.m. has nine players ranked by Rivals.com and several on the cusp of being ranked.
Below are the players on the rosters, the majority of whom have video on our YouTube channel from this past year.
Class of 2022
Class of 2023
Class of 2024
Class of 2025
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE