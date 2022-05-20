Josh Level Classic preview

The Josh Level Classic will be an epic experience Saturday evening at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

The event kicks off with an inaugural all-star game that features many of the top players in the region in the class of 2025 and 2026 at 5 p.m. The slam dunk contest at 6:30 p.m. will likely go viral.

The main event all-star game at 7 p.m. has nine players ranked by Rivals.com and several on the cusp of being ranked.

Below are the players on the rosters, the majority of whom have video on our YouTube channel from this past year.