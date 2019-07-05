News More News
Jordan Poole has strong connections to NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State became the fourth college to offer Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly junior linebacker Jordan Poole. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly junior linebacker Jordan Poole has some strong ties to NC State.

It took some time for colleges to find Poole, but he’s no longer under the radar anymore.

