Southern Durham (N.C.) High went through a youth movement last year with three freshmen logging significant playing time.

Quarterback Tyson Broadway threw for 1,328 yards and 13 touchdowns, and rushed for 310 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Lance Henderson caught seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and added five carries for 43 yards. He also logged 32 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Jonathan Dillon has caught the eyes of colleges coaches, including NC State, who offered him July 9. He caught 23 passes for 461 yards and four touchdowns, and added seven carries for 64 yards and three scores. He also handled the punting duties.