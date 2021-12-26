John Wall Holiday Invitational preview — Day Two

The John Wall Holiday Invitational enters its second day Monday at a new location — Wake Tech North Campus. The action started last Thursday at Raleigh Word of God, and will continue Dec. 27-30 at Wake Tech.

Raleigh Word of God junior power forward Brandon Gardner. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

10 a.m. — Chris Clemons Bracket — 3rd place game; Raleigh Trinity Academy vs. Garner (N.C.) High

Both Raleigh Trinity Academy and Garner lost badly on Friday. Wing Kevon Vanderhurst led Trinity Academy with 19 points and point guard Trevor Barrett added 15, but Trinity lost 75-54 to Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian. High Point-bound power forward Sam Perez wasn't 100 percent healthy, and North Carolina-Wilmington senior signee Noah Ross was off with his jumper in the loss. Garner was smoked 80-60 against Raleigh Ravenscroft. The Trojans were down 26-8 after the first quarter.

11:30 a.m. — Asheville (N.C.) Christian vs. Jackson (Miss.) Callaway

Florida State signee De’Ante Green will bring his inside-outside game to Raleigh for Asheville Christian. The 6-8, 205-pound Green was offered by NC State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kansas among others.

1 p.m. — Chris Clemons Bracket — Championship game; Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian

Two of the top junior wings in the state of North Carolina will square off in this matchup. Ravenscroft topped Garner High 80-60, and Charlotte Northside Christian had a big second half to defeat Raleigh Trinity 75-54 on Friday. NC State offered Charlotte Northside Christian junior wing Wesley Tubbs on Sept. 25, when he unofficially visited for the Clemson at NCSU football game. The 6-7, 170-pounder is also getting recruited by Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Providence, Wake Forest among others. He struggled from the field, going 4 of 17 on Friday, but had 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one block. Raleigh Ravenscroft is led by reclassed junior wing Comeh Emuobor, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists Friday. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder is ranked No. 129 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He has offers from Illinois, Virginia Tech, South Florida and North Carolina A&T.

2:30 p.m. — Farmville (N.C.) Central High vs. Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School

Sophomore small forward Hampton Evans will help lead Wilson Greenfield School, which has produced point guard Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith helped put Farmville Central on the map the last three years. Junior wing Jah Short leads the Jaguars this season.

4 p.m. — Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg vs. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding

This game has gotten a little spicier in the last two months, thanks to the emergence of sophomore wing Isaiah Evans of North Meck. He has picked up offers from Texas A&M and Tennessee, and he’ll be playing on the big stage at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Villanova senior signee Cam Whitmore is a high-flyer, who Rivals.com ranks No. 22 in the class of 2022, and he’ll lead the way for Archbishop Spalding.

5:30 p.m. — The Burlington (N.C.) School vs. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy

Burlington School rolled to a 89-54 win over Milbrook, with sophomore guard Zion Walker pumping in 22 points. Big junior center Michael Nwoko had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Nwoko arrived to the state of North Carolina from Connecticut, but grew up in Houston, Texas. He has 11 scholarships, including ones from Houston, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, East Carolina and Harvard, among others. The 6-10, 245-pounder is ranked No. 102 overall nationally by Rivals.com, but he’s not the only talented player on The Burlington School. Sophomore guards Walker and Kobe George, and junior small forward Avion Pinner are also Division I prospects for The Burlington School. Shooting guard Kheni Briggs is headed to Charleston Southern. Brewster Academy is loaded with talented players in the junior class, with two of them, getting Duke offers. Rivals.com ranks small forward Matas Buzelis at No. 27 overall in the class of 2023, and right behind him is wing Taylor Bowen at No. 29, and they both have Duke offers. Junior shooting guard Aaron Clark is ranked No. 54 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. The fourth ranked player is Reid Ducharme, a guard from the Boston area, whose older sister plays for Connecticut. Ducharme is ranked No. 98 in the country.

7 p.m. — Raleigh Broughton vs. Kissimmee (Fla.) Life Christian

Hansel Emmanuel, whose full name is Hansel Emmanuel Donato Dominguez, has become an Internet celebrity for his exploits playing basketball with one arm. His left arm was amputated when he was 6 years old after a cinderblock wall came down on him and trapped him for two years. The native of the Dominican Republic has proven to be pretty amazing with one arm and has earned offers from Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

8:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God Christian vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers