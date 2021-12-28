John Wall Holiday Invitational preview — Day Three

The third day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Wake Tech's North Campus will highlight a pair of sophomores in Drake Powell of Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood and Isaiah Evans of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg, both wings.



Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High sophomore wing Drake Powell was offered by NC State this winter. (Rivals.com)

10 a.m. — Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood vs. Jackson (Miss.) Callaway

NC State has offered sophomore wing Drake Powell of Northwood High on Nov. 26, after he took an unofficial visit. The offer was his first one, but he’s in the mix of being the top sophomore in the state of North Carolina. Northwood fell to Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford on Dec. 23.

11:30 a.m. — Raleigh Broughton vs. Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School

Sophomore small forward Hampton Evans will help lead Wilson Greenfield School, which has produced point guard Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. Greenfield School fell to Farmville (N.C.) Central on Monday, and Broughton High lost to Kissimmee (Fla.) Life Christian in overtime that day.

1 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook vs. Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg

Sophomore wing Isaiah Evans of North Meck has picked up offers from Texas A&M and Tennessee, and he’ll be playing on the big stage at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Senior teammate Jordan Crawford has signed with College of Charleston. Millbrook High features 6-6 small forward Colt Langdon, who was one of 10 players selected to the class of 2025 all-star squad at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp last August. Millbrook fell to Burlington (N.C.) The Burlington School on Dec. 23.

2:30 p.m. — Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford vs. Asheville (N.C.) Christian

Florida State signee De’Ante Green will bring his inside-outside game to Raleigh for Asheville Christian. The 6-8, 205-pound Green was offered by NC State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kansas among others. Asheville Christian defeated Jackson Callaway on Monday. Senior forward Davis Molnar of Terry Sanford High has signed with Furman. Terry Sanford topped Pittsboro Northwood on Dec. 23.

4 p.m. — Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy vs. Lynchburg (Va.) Virginia Episcopal School

The one-two punch of point guard Jayden Epps and center Patrick Wessler, both former NC State recruiting targets, lead the way with Combine Academy. Epps is ranked No. 105 in the country by Rivals.com and signed with Illinois. The 7-0, 250-pound Wessler signed with Virginia Tech and he’s had a productive senior year. Combine Academy has added a pair of wings in recent weeks. Senior wing M.J. Collins left Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba, and the Rivals.com three-star prospect will join Wessler at Virginia Tech. Sophomore wing Langston Boyd left Concord (N.C.) Academy to play for Combine Academy. He claims offers from Purdue, Texas A&M, Mississippi and Wake Forest.

5:30 p.m. — Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian vs. Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy

Southern California Academy is loaded, led by new point guard addition Dior Johnson, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the country by Rivals.com, and he’s headed to Oregon. Senior power forward Jaxon Kohler of Utah is ranked No. 119 overall by Rivals, and he signed with Michigan State. Fellow senior power forward Jalen Reed of Mississippi is ranked No. 108 in the nation and headed to Florida. Senior small forward Jaylen Thompson is ranked No. 95 overall by Rivals.com and is slotted for Stanford. Other senior signees include wing Robert Cowherd (Ole Miss), wing Oziyah Sellers (USC) and shooting guard Jalen Weaver (Nevada). Guard Amaree Abram is still unsigned and has 14 scholarship offers. Winston-Salem Christian is led by two seniors who signed with Providence. Massive center Christ Essandoko of France, who is 7-0 and 265 pounds, is ranked No. 150 overall nationally by Rivals.com. Wing Quante Berry, who is 6-4 and 170 pounds, is also headed to Providence. Winston-Salem Christian also has a pair of talented sophomores in small forward Lewis Walker and reclassed sophomore wing Isaiah Washington of Fayetteville, N.C.

7 p.m. — Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep vs. Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Moravian Prep has the Ellis brothers, freshman point guard Eli and eighth grader Isaac, and they’ll be instant crowd favorites. Eli Ellis already has offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi and Radford. Columbus has a pair of talented freshman themselves, with fraternal twin brothers Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer. Cameron is a skilled small forward and about 6-6 and Cayden is a 6-3 shooting guard. They are the sons of former Duke star and NBA player Carlos Boozer.

8:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy