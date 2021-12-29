John Wall Holiday Invitational preview — Day Four

The fourth day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational takes place at Wake Tech's North Campus. Here is a preview of the games Wednesday.

10 a.m. — Raleigh Broughton vs. Raleigh Millbrook

Millbrook High features 6-6 small forward Colt Langdon, who was one of 10 players selected to the class of 2025 all-star squad at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp last August.

11:30 a.m. — Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian vs. Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Winston-Salem Christian is led by two seniors who signed with Providence. Massive center Christ Essandoko of France, who is 7-0 and 265 pounds, is ranked No. 150 overall nationally by Rivals.com. Wing Quante Berry, who is 6-4 and 170 pounds, is also headed to Providence. Winston-Salem Christian also has a pair of talented sophomores in small forward Lewis Walker and reclassed sophomore wing Isaiah Washington of Fayetteville, N.C. Columbus has a pair of talented freshman, with fraternal twin brothers Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer. Cameron is a skilled small forward and about 6-6 and Cayden is a 6-3 shooting guard. They are the sons of former Duke star and NBA player Carlos Boozer.

1 p.m. — Durham (N.C.) NC Good, Better, Best Academy vs. Wolfeboro (N.C.) Brewster Academy

Brewster Academy is loaded with talented players in the junior class, but have gone 0-2 in the event. Two of them have Duke offers in small forward Matas Buzelis, who Rivals.com ranks No. 27 overall in the class of 2023, and right behind him is wing Taylor Bowen at No. 29. Junior shooting guard Aaron Clark is ranked No. 54 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. The fourth ranked player is Reid Ducharme, a guard from the Boston area, whose older sister plays for Connecticut. Ducharme is ranked No. 98 in the country. Senior power forward Reed Bailey has signed with Davidson.

2:30 p.m. — Charlotte (N.C.) J.L. Chambers vs. Lynchburg (Va.) Virginia Episcopal School

Charlotte Chambers has a talented squad led by South Carolina senior power forward signee Daniel Sanford, and junior point guard Jaylen Curry, who is ranked No. 133 overall in the junior class by Rivals.com. Former NC State player Torin Dorn’s younger brother, junior Nick Dorn, is a pretty shooter on the wing.

4 p.m. — Burlington (N.C.) The Burlington School vs. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding

Burlington School rolled to a 89-54 win over Raleigh Milbrook, and then topped Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy. Sophomore guard Zion Walker and junior center Michael Nwoko have helped lead the way. Nwoko arrived to the state of North Carolina from Connecticut, but grew up in Houston, Texas. He has 11 scholarships, including ones from Houston, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, East Carolina and Harvard, among others. The 6-10, 245-pounder is ranked No. 102 overall nationally by Rivals.com, but he’s not the only talented player on The Burlington School. Sophomore guards Walker and Kobe George, and junior small forward Avion Pinner are also Division I prospects for The Burlington School. Shooting guard Kheni Briggs is headed to Charleston Southern, and he is fresh off of scoring a game-high 27 points against Brewster Academy. Villanova senior signee Cam Whitmore is a high-flyer, who Rivals.com ranks No. 22 in the class of 2022, and he’ll lead the way for Archbishop Spalding. He had 22 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg.

5:30 p.m. — Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God vs. Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy

The one-two punch of point guard Jayden Epps and center Patrick Wessler, both former NC State recruiting targets, lead the way with Combine Academy. Epps is ranked No. 105 in the country by Rivals.com and signed with Illinois. The 7-0, 250-pound Wessler signed with Virginia Tech and he’s had a productive senior year. Combine Academy has added a pair of wings in recent weeks. Senior wing M.J. Collins left Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba, and the Rivals.com three-star prospect will join Wessler at Virginia Tech. Sophomore wing Langston Boyd left Concord (N.C.) Academy to play for Combine Academy. He claims offers from Purdue, Texas A&M, Mississippi and Wake Forest. Unsigned senior wing A.J. Smith could be a good spring pickup. Word of God junior power forward Brandon Gardner sprained his right ankle Monday in a win over Charlotte Chambers. Junior point guard Freddie Dilione picked up the void. Word of God also features reclassed junior wing Jakwon Moore, senior wing Po'Boigh King and junior post player Mekhi Grant.

7 p.m. — Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy vs. Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep

Southern California Academy is loaded, led by new point guard addition Dior Johnson, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the country by Rivals.com, and he’s headed to Oregon. Senior power forward Jaxon Kohler of Utah is ranked No. 119 overall by Rivals, and he signed with Michigan State. Senior small forward Jaylen Thompson is ranked No. 95 overall by Rivals.com and is slotted for Stanford. Other senior signees include wing Robert Cowherd (Ole Miss), wing Oziyah Sellers (USC) and shooting guard Jalen Weaver (Nevada). Guard Amaree Abram is still unsigned and has 14 scholarship offers. Moravian Prep has the Ellis brothers, freshman point guard Eli and eighth grader Isaac, and they’ll be instant crowd favorites, though both struggled Tuesday night against Miami Columbus High. Eli Ellis already has offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi and Radford. Reclassed junior forward Mayor Wol, who transferred in Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) High brings an inside-outside game at 6-7.

8:30 p.m. — Kissimmee (Fla.) Life Christian vs. Farmville (N.C.) Central