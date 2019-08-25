John Hugley schedules official & in-home visits
John Hugley was one of the top winners of the travel season this summer. He completed his time with the Spiece Indy Heat program with over 30 scholarship offers where he then narrowed his school list to a group of 12. The next step is visits for Hugley who has scheduled three official visits and two other in-home visit dates.
A 6-foot-8 center and one of the best back to the basket prospects in the 2020 class, Hugley is focused on a school list that features Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, UConn, and WVU. One more cut list is expected to be produced sometime next month but, beforehand, Hugley will host two coaching staffs for in-home visits and also see three other programs in the official variety.
On September 10, both Penn State and WVU will complete in-home visits with Hugley and his family. He has already taken unofficial visits to each program within the past year and could also take an official visit to either or both this fall.
The three programs that have solidified official visits dates are Miami, NC State and Pitt. Kevin Keatts will get the first chance to impress the big man next weekend. From there, Hugley will head to Miami on September 20, and then complete the month at Pitt on September 27.
A commitment date is not set which means that a November signing is still iffy. Rather, Hugley has remained patient with the recruiting process and will cut his list one final time which will be surrounded by in-home and official visits.