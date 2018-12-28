Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

New NC State offensive line coach John Garrison is known for having a good touch in football recruiting.

Rivals.com ranked Garrison among the top 25 assistant coaches in the country for the class of 2014, when he coached the offensive line at Nebraska. He subsequently has coached at UNLV and most recently at Florida Atlantic, but he has the potential to shine as a recruiter at NC State.

“[He is] good with families and in living rooms, takes family approach to recruiting, so he knows how to sell comfort and does an especially good job with offensive linemen,” Rivals.com recruiting analyst Mike Farrell said. “Good player development guy as well. This guy should do well [at NC State].”

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com, which is part of the Rivals.com network, watched Garrison as a player (1999-2002) for then NU head coach Frank Solich. Garrison started at center in 2001 and helped Nebraska reach the BCS National Championship Game. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion when his playing days ended that he’d go into coaching.

“He was a fiery guy and a captain in 2002, which was a tough year,” Callahan said. “It was a 7-7 season, so at that time that was the first time since the 1970s they hadn’t won nine or more games. There was a rough spot there. He was a well-respected guy when he played.

“I know when he got out of football, there was a time he wanted to become a professional bass fisherman.”

Callahan believed that NCSU head coach Dave Doeren has a long history in knowing Garrison, so he wasn’t overly surprised when he heard the news about the hire.

“There is some history there,” Callahan said.

Garrison coached the Nebraska offensive line under then head coach Bo Pelini. The team went 9-4 in 2014, but Pelini was let go, and that altered Garrison’s job trajectory.

New UNLV coach Tony Sanchez hired him in 2015, and then Garrison left to work for Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin. Garrison was Florida Atlantic’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator last season, helping FAU rush for 241.8 yards per contest, 14th best in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) while averaging 5.1 yards per carry (25th) and allowing only 14 sacks in 12 games.

Callahan agrees with Farrell and expects Garrison to be a quality recruiter at NC State.

“He won some really good battles, was very aggressive and he related well to kids,” Callahan said. “Kansas City was an area where he really made a name for himself.”