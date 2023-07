LEWISVILLE — Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy junior Jaylen Cross is quickly becoming a key recruiting target for regional colleges.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 183-pounder has been a standout for CP3 16s this spring and summer, and earned his first high-major offers recently from Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Wake Forest. He also has earned offers from East Carolina, College of Charleston, Appalachian State, Albany and Hampton.

College coaches were able to contact him June 15, and he stayed up until after 1 a.m. He hopes to take an unofficial visit to Wake Forest this fall.